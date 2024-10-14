Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
10/14/2024 09:34 PM
Taipei, Oct. 14 (CNA) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 9:17 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 31.8 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 20.5 km, CWA data showed.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien and Yilan, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured a 3 in parts of Nantou and Hsinchu, the CWA data showed.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.
