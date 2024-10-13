Taiwan to see highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius before weekend

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 13 (CNA) Localized brief showers are forecast in the north and eastern half of Taiwan and high temperatures of around 31-33 degrees Celsius across the island in the coming week before Friday (Oct. 18), the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

There will be relatively little change in the weather around Taiwan in the coming week before Friday, CWA forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) told CNA.

However, over the weekend northern and northeastern Taiwan will experience cool and wet weather as a result of the influence of a weather front and the arrival of northeasterly winds. High temperatures could dip to 27-28 degrees, he added.

The weather on Monday will be similar to that on Sunday but the moisture will reduce, with scattered brief showers expected in northern coastal areas -- commonly called the Keelung North Coast -- as well as eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, Chang said.

During the afternoon on Monday, southern Taiwan and mountainous areas around the island can expect localized brief showers with only a small chance of heavy rain, he said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, with anticipated strengthening seasonal northeasterly winds, the north coast of Keelung, Greater Taipei, northeastern and eastern Taiwan could see localized rain. Meanwhile scattered brief showers are forecast in the southeast and localized showers are likely in mountainous areas around Taiwan in the afternoon, according to Chang.

On Thursday and Friday, the winds will turn easterly to southeasterly and the weather will be relatively stable in the western half of the country, with occasional showers forecast in eastern Taiwan, while localized brief bouts of rain are likely in the afternoon in mountainous areas.

On Saturday, a weather front passing over Taiwan and strengthening northeasterly winds will bring intermittent showers to northern and eastern regions of the island and send the mercury down in those regions, while cloudy to sunny skies prevailing in other areas, Chang said.

On Oct. 20, despite reduced moisture, the weather in northern and northeastern Taiwan will remain cool due to the effect of northeasterly winds.

Temperature-wise, highs of 31-33 degrees are forecast for much of Taiwan before Friday, with 29-30 degrees in the eastern half of the island.

On Saturday, strengthening northeasterly winds will send the temperature high to 27-28 degrees in north and northeast areas.

In the coming week, all areas around Taiwan will experience lows of 23-25 degrees, according to Chang.