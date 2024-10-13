Taiwan headline news
10/13/2024 12:11 PM
Taipei, Oct. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Recall vote on Keelung mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang takes place today
@China Times: 3 KMT heavyweights in relays to solidify support for Hsieh Kuo-liang in Keelung
@Liberty Times: Gov't to focus on 3 groups in efforts to improve low-wage problem
@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks bullish, backed by institutional investors
@Commercial Times: 17 promising stocks expected to trend upward
@Taipei Times: FCDO asks to defer Tsai visit: report
Latest
- Business
Boeing strike's impact limited to cargo jet delivery: China Airlines10/13/2024 04:07 PM
- Cross-Strait
Chinese aircraft carrier enters Bashi Channel, heading for West Pacific10/13/2024 03:52 PM
- Politics
Taiwan military to begin tri-service drills to test combat readiness10/13/2024 03:35 PM
- Politics
Ex-president Tsai departed for Europe on first post-term overseas trip10/13/2024 01:43 PM
- Sports
Taiwan shuttler Chou Tien-chen advances to final at Arctic Open10/13/2024 01:13 PM