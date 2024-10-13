Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

10/13/2024 12:11 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Recall vote on Keelung mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang takes place today

@China Times: 3 KMT heavyweights in relays to solidify support for Hsieh Kuo-liang in Keelung

@Liberty Times: Gov't to focus on 3 groups in efforts to improve low-wage problem

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks bullish, backed by institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 17 promising stocks expected to trend upward

@Taipei Times: FCDO asks to defer Tsai visit: report

Enditem/cs

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.59