Taipei, Oct. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Recall vote on Keelung mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang takes place today

@China Times: 3 KMT heavyweights in relays to solidify support for Hsieh Kuo-liang in Keelung

@Liberty Times: Gov't to focus on 3 groups in efforts to improve low-wage problem

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks bullish, backed by institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 17 promising stocks expected to trend upward

@Taipei Times: FCDO asks to defer Tsai visit: report

