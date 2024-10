To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai to emphasize maintaining peace, stability across Taiwan Strait in National Day speech

@China Times: Lai to urge cross-political party cooperation in National Day speech

@Liberty Times: Lai to call for unity in National Day address

@Economic Daily News: TSMC reports highest September revenue

@Commercial Times: TSMC Q3 sales beat estimates

@Taipei Times: Most willing to defend Taiwan: survey

