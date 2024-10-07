Ex-envoy fined, barred from office for 2 years over sexual harassment

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 7 (CNA) Taiwan's Disciplinary Court has fined the nation's former representative to Thailand NT$300,000 (US$9,302) and barred him from serving in public office for two years, after finding him guilty of sexually harassing a female subordinate while he served in Bangkok.

In its recently released ruling, the court under the Judicial Yuan found Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢), who took up the post in Bangkok on July 31, 2022, and resigned following allegations of misconduct on June 21, 2023, guilty of behavior unbecoming the head of a foreign mission.

The Judicial Yuan is responsible for disciplinary actions concerning public servants.

Although his indiscretion damaged the government's public image and reputation, Chuang admitted his misconduct and apologized to the victim, according to the court.

The court therefore ruled that Chuang should be dismissed from his post and barred from serving in public office for two years, together with the NT$300,000 fine.

Chuang can still appeal the ruling.

The ruling was handed down after the government watchdog Control Yuan impeached Chuang in July over sexually harassing a woman who worked under him in the Thailand office.

In its July press statement, the Control Yuan said that during his tenure, Chuang, 68, harassed the female physically and verbally, including by holding her hand and inviting her into his room to discuss speech drafts.

Chuang's behavior made the female subordinate feel scared, uncomfortable and offended, but she did not feel she could speak out because of his position of power, the top government watchdog said.

Along with the impeachment, the case was then referred to the Disciplinary Court for trial, the Control Yuan said at that time.

In his defense to Control Yuan investigations, the senior ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member said he apologized and deeply regretted his behavior which he saw more as a friendly gesture with no intention to harass.

He apologized for causing the woman in question "misunderstanding and displeasure" and also apologized to the people of Taiwan over his "lack of awareness on gender issues."

Before taking up the post in Thailand, Chuang was vice chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

He previously served as Cabinet spokesman, deputy minister of the Overseas Community Affairs Council, and a DPP legislator from 2005 to 2008.

Chuang took up the Thailand post to fill the vacancy left by the departure of then-representative Lee Ying-yuan (李應元), who resigned in August 2021 due to poor health.