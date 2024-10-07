Heavy rain alert issued for Keelung North Coast Monday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 7 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a heavy rain advisory for Taiwan's northern coastal area -- commonly called the Keelung North Coast -- as well as mountainous areas of Taipei Monday, warning there is a high probability of heavy rainfall in those areas throughout the day.

The weather agency also warned of possible landslides, falling rocks, and rivers bursting their banks in mountainous areas, attributing the possible rainfall to the strengthening northeast monsoon, which it said will bring increased moisture.

The heavy rain advisory will be in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to the CWA.

In its weather update, the CWA said the strengthening northeast monsoon raised the chance of rainfall in areas north of Taoyuan and Yilan, with those areas more likely to experience significant rainfall.

In particular, along the north coast of Keelung, mountainous areas of Greater Taipei and Yilan, there is a high probability of heavy or torrential rain over extended periods, the CWA added.

Localized brief showers are expected in Hsinchu, Miaoli, Hualien, Taitung, and Penghu, while in central and southern Taiwan, as well as the Kinmen and Matsu islands, the weather will be mostly cloudy to sunny, though brief thunderstorms and localized heavy rain are possible in the afternoon, the CWA said.

Temperature-wise, the mercury in northern and northeastern Taiwan will drop slightly on Monday, with highs ranging from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Other regions, including Penghu and Kinmen, will see temperatures of around 30 to 31 degrees, while Matsu will be cooler at about 26 degrees. Temperature lows will hover around 24 to 25 degrees across Taiwan, CWA data showed.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression formed over waters north of Guam Sunday afternoon, the CWA said, forecasting the system will move in a northeasterly direction.

As it is still far from Taiwan, the system will not impact Taiwan's weather, the agency added.