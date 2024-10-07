To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Tensions in cross-strait ties rise to record high: UDN poll

@China Times: Plan to allow people to buy morning-after pill at pharmacies triggers heated debate

@Liberty Times: Lai urges rapid review of flood-prevention budget at Legislature, receives support from DPP, KMT lawmakers

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia, AMD rush to launch new graphics cards; semiconductor supply chain gears up

@Commercial Times: Future of Apple concept stocks to be unveiled on Oct. 17

@Taipei Times: KMT lawmaker eyes easing media rules

