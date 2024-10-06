Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Oct. 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Justice ministry mulls life sentence classification

@China Times: PRC just turned 75 years old, can't be ROC's motherland: Lai Ching-te

@Liberty Times: Head of First Bank's Danan branch allegedly embezzles NT$6.29 million

@Economic Daily News: 15 blue chip stocks expected to push Taiex higher

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks attract major institutional investors

@Taipei Times: Taiwan, US to deepen defense ties: report

