Taiwan headline news
10/06/2024 12:07 PM
Taipei, Oct. 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Justice ministry mulls life sentence classification
@China Times: PRC just turned 75 years old, can't be ROC's motherland: Lai Ching-te
@Liberty Times: Head of First Bank's Danan branch allegedly embezzles NT$6.29 million
@Economic Daily News: 15 blue chip stocks expected to push Taiex higher
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks attract major institutional investors
@Taipei Times: Taiwan, US to deepen defense ties: report
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Culture
Berlin film festival to shine spotlight on Taiwan's minorities10/06/2024 06:10 PM
- Culture
Sung Kang visits Taiwan to promote second Luc Besson Taipei-shot film10/06/2024 05:43 PM
- Society
Cooler, wet weather forecast for northern Taiwan next week: CWA10/06/2024 05:21 PM
- Society
Gov't announces subsidies in northern Taiwan after flooding subsides10/06/2024 05:13 PM
- Politics
Belizean, Vincentian deputy PMs among National Day guests: MOFA10/06/2024 04:34 PM