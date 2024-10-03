To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. weapons manufacturer RTX's arms sales to Taiwan allegedly involved in improper profits

@China Times: MND confirms U.S. arms dealer's involvement in alleged fraud by inflating price

@Liberty Times: Typhoon Krathon set to make landfall; northern Taiwan braced for heavy rain

@Economic Daily News: Taiex exhibits 3 clear signals

@Commercial Times: Hong Kong stocks outperform Taiex for the first time in 307 days

@Taipei Times: Joining CPTPP key objective: Minister

