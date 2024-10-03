Taiwan headline news
10/03/2024 02:50 PM
Taipei, Oct. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. weapons manufacturer RTX's arms sales to Taiwan allegedly involved in improper profits
@China Times: MND confirms U.S. arms dealer's involvement in alleged fraud by inflating price
@Liberty Times: Typhoon Krathon set to make landfall; northern Taiwan braced for heavy rain
@Economic Daily News: Taiex exhibits 3 clear signals
@Commercial Times: Hong Kong stocks outperform Taiex for the first time in 307 days
@Taipei Times: Joining CPTPP key objective: Minister
Latest
- Society
10 in Nantou indicted for growing cannabis10/03/2024 06:45 PM
- Politics
DPP lawmaker Huang Jie included in Time's 2024 emerging leaders list10/03/2024 05:44 PM
- Science & Tech
Workshop on climate change's ocean impacts concludes in Kaohsiung10/03/2024 04:59 PM
- Politics
U.S. rep sends condolences to Taiwan amid typhoon at National Day reception10/03/2024 03:44 PM
- Society
