10/03/2024 02:50 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Oct. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. weapons manufacturer RTX's arms sales to Taiwan allegedly involved in improper profits

@China Times: MND confirms U.S. arms dealer's involvement in alleged fraud by inflating price

@Liberty Times: Typhoon Krathon set to make landfall; northern Taiwan braced for heavy rain

@Economic Daily News: Taiex exhibits 3 clear signals

@Commercial Times: Hong Kong stocks outperform Taiex for the first time in 307 days

@Taipei Times: Joining CPTPP key objective: Minister

