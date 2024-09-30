Taiwan headline news
09/30/2024 10:47 AM
Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Subsidies for renovating old school buildings criticized as too low
@China Times: Ex-Dingyue Development Corp. chairman admits to giving bribes in Core Pacific City case
@Liberty Times: Radius of Typhoon Krathon could cover whole of Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Taiex likely to challenge its record high in Q4
@Commercial Times: Foreign brokerages reveals four focal points ahead of TSMC investor conference
@Taipei Times: Swelling typhoon set to make landfall
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Society
Two juveniles sentenced for fatal New Taipei school stabbing09/30/2024 03:17 PM
- Society
Typhoon Krathon causes mudslides, disrupts traffic09/30/2024 02:47 PM
- Culture
Historian shares research into ancient Chinese myth at Tang Prize forum09/30/2024 01:52 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 2.62%09/30/2024 01:46 PM
- Politics
U.S. announces largest-ever US$567 million military aid package for Taiwan09/30/2024 01:32 PM