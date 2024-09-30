To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Subsidies for renovating old school buildings criticized as too low

@China Times: Ex-Dingyue Development Corp. chairman admits to giving bribes in Core Pacific City case

@Liberty Times: Radius of Typhoon Krathon could cover whole of Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Taiex likely to challenge its record high in Q4

@Commercial Times: Foreign brokerages reveals four focal points ahead of TSMC investor conference

@Taipei Times: Swelling typhoon set to make landfall

