Tropical Storm Krathon to bring rain to Taiwan next week
Taipei, Sept. 28 (CNA) Tropical Storm Krathon, which has formed above waters near Japan's Ryukyu Islands, is forecast to bring rain or thunderstorms to Taiwan next week, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Saturday.
Krathon, this year's 18th tropical storm, is forecast to move slowly westward before turning northwest, approaching waters east of Taiwan, the CWA said, adding that it is forecast to be closest to Taiwan from next Monday to Wednesday.
Northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan will see occasional rain or thunderstorms next Monday, with localized heavy rain possible, while other parts of Taiwan will see thunderstorms or isolated brief showers, the CWA has forecast.
It added that on next Tuesday and Wednesday, northern, northeastern, and eastern Taiwan will also see occasional rain or thunderstorms, with torrential rain likely in northern and northeastern Taiwan.
Other regions are forecast to see isolated brief showers or thunderstorms, while localized heavy rain is forecast in northern and eastern Taiwan as well as the mountainous areas of central Taiwan, the CWA said.
- Politics
Allies back Taiwan at U.N. General Debate in New York09/28/2024 12:37 PM
- Society
Tropical Storm Krathon to bring rain to Taiwan next week09/28/2024 11:45 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/28/2024 11:03 AM
- Society
Taiwan to make donations to typhoon hit Southeast Asian countries09/27/2024 10:47 PM
- Culture
Taiwan Movie Week debuts in Thailand: TAICCA09/27/2024 10:38 PM