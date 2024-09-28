Tropical Storm Krathon to bring rain to Taiwan next week

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 28 (CNA) Tropical Storm Krathon, which has formed above waters near Japan's Ryukyu Islands, is forecast to bring rain or thunderstorms to Taiwan next week, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Saturday.

Krathon, this year's 18th tropical storm, is forecast to move slowly westward before turning northwest, approaching waters east of Taiwan, the CWA said, adding that it is forecast to be closest to Taiwan from next Monday to Wednesday.

Northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan will see occasional rain or thunderstorms next Monday, with localized heavy rain possible, while other parts of Taiwan will see thunderstorms or isolated brief showers, the CWA has forecast.

The forecast path of Tropical Storm Krathon. CWA graphic

It added that on next Tuesday and Wednesday, northern, northeastern, and eastern Taiwan will also see occasional rain or thunderstorms, with torrential rain likely in northern and northeastern Taiwan.

Other regions are forecast to see isolated brief showers or thunderstorms, while localized heavy rain is forecast in northern and eastern Taiwan as well as the mountainous areas of central Taiwan, the CWA said.