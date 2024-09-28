Taiwan headline news
09/28/2024 11:03 AM
Taipei, Sept. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Shigeru Ishiba elected president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party
@China Times: Shigeru Ishiba elected president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party
@Liberty Times: Shigeru Ishiba elected president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks robust on institutional buying
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks roaring on foreign institutional buying
@Taipei Times: U.S. applauds Lai's defense efforts: AIT
