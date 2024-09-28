Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Sept. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Shigeru Ishiba elected president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party

@China Times: Shigeru Ishiba elected president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party

@Liberty Times: Shigeru Ishiba elected president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks robust on institutional buying

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks roaring on foreign institutional buying

@Taipei Times: U.S. applauds Lai's defense efforts: AIT

