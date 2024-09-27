Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan to make donations to typhoon hit Southeast Asian countries

09/27/2024 10:47 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Friday announced that Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will donate US$100,000 each to Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar after areas in those countries were recently devastated by Typhoon Yagi.

In a press release Friday evening, MOFA explained that the severity of the typhoon has caused serious damage and losses to civilians in those areas.

MOFA added that Taiwanese expats in those countries have volunteered to assist with rebuilding efforts despite the fact that they were also impacted by the natural disaster.

(By Matt Yu and James Lo)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.10