Taiwan to make donations to typhoon hit Southeast Asian countries

Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Friday announced that Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will donate US$100,000 each to Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar after areas in those countries were recently devastated by Typhoon Yagi.

In a press release Friday evening, MOFA explained that the severity of the typhoon has caused serious damage and losses to civilians in those areas.

MOFA added that Taiwanese expats in those countries have volunteered to assist with rebuilding efforts despite the fact that they were also impacted by the natural disaster.