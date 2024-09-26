Taiwan already prohibits recruitment fees for migrant workers: MOL

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Thursday said Taiwan will continue to strive for fair hiring practices and that the country already prohibits charging migrant workers recruitment fees.

The MOL made the statement in response to a joint letter issued Sept. 11 by the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) urging the Taiwanese government to prohibit brokers from charging "monthly fees and any other recruitment fees and associated costs" to migrant workers.

The AAFA letter, addressed to Minister of Economic Affairs Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝), also called for Taiwan to make improvements on several other issues, including protecting and promoting migrant workers' access to unions or independent workers' associations and streamlining the application process for those who want to change employers.

The 50 signatories are global brands including Adidas, ASICS, Gap, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Levi Strauss & Co., Marks and Spencer, Nike, Patagonia and Puma.

Citing principles under the International Labour Organization's Fair Recruitment Initiative, the MOL said Taiwan already prohibits brokers in the country from imposing recruitment fees or other related costs on migrant workers.

Migrant workers hang out together at Taipei Main Station in this CNA file photo

Meanwhile, the ministry recommended that foreign governments also promote direct hiring so employers in Taiwan can directly hire workers from their respective countries without needing to pay brokerage fees.

In order to ensure migrant workers who come to work in Taiwan are treated fairly, it noted that a slew of measures have already been introduced, including the establishment of a one-stop service center for live-in caregivers as well as the provision of orientation training.

Like Taiwanese workers, the ministry added migrant workers can also join labor unions and be enrolled in Labor Occupational Accident Insurance.

In accordance with Taiwan's labor laws, the MOL said local employers hiring migrant workers are also required to cover their labor and health insurance, as well as administrative costs when applying for employees' employment permits.

It emphasized that the ministry will continue to listen to the opinions of all facets of society as the country moves toward the goal of fair recruitment so as to better protect the rights and interests of migrant workers.