CDC lauds counter bioterrorism cooperation with defense medical center

Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) lauded Wednesday a collaboration with the National Defense Medical Center (NDMC), which was launched this year to bolster the training of its biohazard response team, aimed at enhancing preparedness against potential bioterrorism threats in Taiwan.

Bioterror attacks around the globe have evolved significantly, and the CDC's Biohazard Response and Verification Expert (BRAVE) Team used to mainly rely on internal training to prepare for such threats, CDC Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said at a press event.

"We realized that we need additional resources, especially in terms of new equipment and specialized knowledge," Chuang added.

The CDC thus initiated the collaboration with the NDMC, which is one of the few institutions in Taiwan that not only has specialized faculty to provide training programs for biological defense response, but also possesses advanced equipment like rapid testing devices for immediate on-site sample collection, he said.

The NDMC's Institute of Preventive Medicine have provided specialized training and certification courses for personnel from the BRAVE Team, with the goal of improving the team's ability to respond to bioterror attacks, according to the CDC.

The training included courses about biological defense response procedures, establishment of negative-pressure tents for decontamination, and specialized operational procedures for decontamination personnel, NDMC President Chen Yuan-hao (陳元皓) said.

New technologies, including drones that can used to monitor bioterror attacks and collect samples, and techniques of sample collection and pathogen detection were also included in the training, Chen noted.

"As of today, we have completed advanced certification for 48 (BRAVE) personnel, as well as the crucial training for four sample collection officers," he added.

The CDC officially established the 24-hour standby BRAVE Team in 2009, which are stationed in six regional control centers across Taiwan, according to the CDC.

Chuang said that the 48 personnel who completed training provided by the NDMC have been assigned to the six centers, with specially trained sample collection officers designated to first undertake advanced tasks and sample collection work, while other team members responsible for decontamination, equipment managements, and sample packaging.