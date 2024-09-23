Bus operator involved in fatal Taichung accident fined NT$1.2 million

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The bus operator involved in a fatal accident on Sunday has been fined about NT$1.2 million (US$37,421) by the Taichung City government due to its poor record over the past five years.

The Taichung Transportation Bureau announced the decision Monday following the accident involving two Tunghai University students, one of whom was killed and the other injured by a No. 305 city bus while crossing the street at 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

The bus turned left from Luchuan East Street onto Zhongshan Road and hit the girls, who were on a crosswalk walking across Zhongshan Rd.

Citing the preliminary results of its investigation, the bureau said the driver made the left turn while the traffic light was green and was not driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver, surnamed Shih (施), who has driven the route for 15 years, initially had his bail set at NT$200,000 Monday afternoon after being interrogated by prosecutors on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

The bus driver involved in the Sunday night traffic accident in Taichung that killed one woman and injured another enters a Taichung Prosecutors Office interrogation room on Monday. CNA photo Sept. 23, 2024

The bail was later cut to NT$10,000 after Shih said he was unable to shell out NT$200,000 due to financial difficulties, according to Taichung district prosecutors.

Shih previously told police that he had not noticed the two women because it was late and dark, and because they were wearing dark clothing.

According to the bureau, Geya Bus Transport Co., Ltd., the operator of the bus, had been associated with two deaths and 69 injuries in the past five years as of Sunday, mostly involving collisions with other vehicles or passengers falling on its buses.

The disciplinary measure was taken mainly based on the Highway Act and related laws and regulations and did not cover the operator's potential compensation that may be ordered by the court, the bureau said.

The incident will also affect the operator's performance evaluation and the amount of subsidies it receives for next year, the bureau said.

he scene of the traffic incident at a road intersection in Taichung is seen fenced off by police on Sunday. Photo courtesy of a private contributor

It also vowed to convene a road safety review meeting specifically for the city's buses and require all operators to ensure that their bus drivers receive training in this area.

In the wake of the incident, Geya Bus issued a statement saying it would take full responsibility for the incident.