1 dead, 1 injured in Taichung traffic accident

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, Sept. 23 (CNA) A traffic incident involving a bus hitting two pedestrians crossing the road in Taichung on Sunday night has left one dead and the other injured, according to local authorities.

According to local police, the accident occurred at 9:15 p.m. when two women were walking across the pedestrian crossing at the Luchuan East Street and Zhongshan Road intersection.

One of the women, a 20-year-old surnamed Lin (林), was trapped under the bus. She was rushed to the hospital after being pulled out, but efforts to save her failed, local police said.

The other woman, a 21-year-old surnamed Wang (王) suffered scratches and bruises on her limbs and was conscious when she was sent to the hospital.

A breathalyzer test on the bus driver did not show any trace of alcohol, according to the police.

The driver, surnamed Shih (施), said he did not see the women because it was late and dark and they were wearing dark clothing.

He added that he noticed a dark shadow as the bus crashed into them.

Also read: Pedestrian fatalities rise by 5.8% in first half of 2024

On Monday, Tunghai University, where both women were enrolled as undergraduates, issued a statement expressing condolences.

The school pledged to provide the victims' families with all necessary support, including investigation and insurance matters.

Rescue workers arrive at the scene of the traffic incident in Taichung on Sunday. Photo courtesy of a private contributor

It also condemned the bus driver and operator, Geya Bus Transport Co., Ltd., for causing the loss of a promising young life.

Also on Monday, a manager at the company identified by his surname, Hsu (徐), said both the company and the driver would take responsibility for the accident.

Shih's license may be revoked, Hsu noted.

He added that Shih has been employed at the company for seven years and has no record of poor driving.

The company has conveyed condolences to the victims' families in person and will cooperate with all investigations.

Hsu noted that the company will also focus on training drivers to stop and wait before turning.

The Taichung City Government Transportation Bureau said it had ordered the company to provide footage from the dashboard camera in the bus.

If the bus driver is found to be the main cause of the accident, the company will face a heavy penalty, the bureau said.

The city has also promised to assist the families with compensation matters.