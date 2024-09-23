Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Health minister reveals president scolded environment minister for not helping hospitals with carbon reduction

@China Times: Taiwan eyes annual production of 180,000 drones by 2028

@Liberty Times: Taiwan to take delivery of M1A2T tanks in December

@Economic Daily News: Five factors will boost Taiex following U.S. interest cut

@Commercial Times: UBS Taiwan Summit 2024 opens today

@Taipei Times: Taiwan, U.S. eye drone cooperation: FT

