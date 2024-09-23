Taiwan headline news
09/23/2024 10:07 AM
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Health minister reveals president scolded environment minister for not helping hospitals with carbon reduction
@China Times: Taiwan eyes annual production of 180,000 drones by 2028
@Liberty Times: Taiwan to take delivery of M1A2T tanks in December
@Economic Daily News: Five factors will boost Taiex following U.S. interest cut
@Commercial Times: UBS Taiwan Summit 2024 opens today
@Taipei Times: Taiwan, U.S. eye drone cooperation: FT
Enditem/kb
