Sporadic showers forecast during Mid-Autumn Festival

Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) Occasional rain showers are forecast in eastern Taiwan and the southern Hengchun Peninsula, while Greater Taipei and mountainous areas of the western half of Taiwan can expect scattered rainfall on Tuesday as the Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated around Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

In addition, cloudy and sunny skies with high temperatures are expected in low-lying areas south of Taoyuan and the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu on Tuesday. In the afternoon, only areas south of Chiayi and mountainous areas south of Miaoli are likely to experience intermittent thundershowers, the CWA said.

During the evening, moisture will increase, leading to a greater chance of rainfall in northern and eastern Taiwan, according to the weather administration.

Temperature-wise, highs of around 32 degrees Celsius are forecast for the eastern half of Taiwan, while in the western half, the mercury could reach up to 36 degrees.

CWA graphic

Affected by the effects of easterly winds and subsidence, highs above 37 degrees are forecast in some areas in Taoyuan and Hsinchu, the weather agency said.

Moreover, three nearby tropical storm systems are unlikely to hit Taiwan, the CWA said.

Tropical Storm Pulasan was located about 2,050 kilometers east of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, moving at 39 kilometers per hour in a west-northwesterly direction toward the Ryukyu Archipelago.

Meanwhile, Bebinca weakened into a tropical depression at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, while another tropical depression currently over Luzon is likely to develop into a tropical storm as it enters the South China Sea, according to the CWA.