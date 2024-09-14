68% of public oppose high school dating ban: Survey

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 14 (CNA) Some 68 percent of the public disagreed with banning students in high school or younger from being in romantic relationships, a survey conducted by an education group revealed on Saturday.

According to the Professor Huang Kun-huei Education Foundation, 37.8 percent of the 13,191 respondents said they "disagreed," while 30.2 percent "highly disagreed" with the ban.

Men and individuals with higher education levels tended to disagree more, the survey pointed out.

However, it also noted that the public is generally concerned about teenagers' abilities to control their emotions.

According to the survey conducted from July 15 to Aug. 15 this year, 78.6 percent of the public believed teenagers have poor control of their emotions when facing interpersonal setbacks or relationship difficulties, and 81.4 percent were concerned about the prevalent trend of online dating.

Additionally, the survey showed the public views teenagers as having good relationships with peers but strained relationships with family members. Conflicts with family often stem from academic performance, social issues, internet addiction, and educational or employment concerns, it indicated.

Kuo Sheng-yu (郭生玉), who headed the survey project, urged all schools to implement emotional support programs and collaborate with parents to help address any issues.