Workers at underground ketamine lab in New Taipei jailed

Taipei, Sept. 8 (CNA) Four workers at an underground lab in New Taipei where 58 kilograms of ketamine was seized last year have been given prison sentences ranging from four to five years.

In addition to ketamine, a Category 3 controlled substance in Taiwan, authorities also uncovered 2,660 kg of intermediates and precursors at the lab, according to a verdict published by the Hsinchu District Court in late August.

The underground lab where the substances were found was rented by a man surnamed Peng (彭), who was sentenced to five years in prison, the verdict said.

Three other men involved in the operation -- surnamed Chang (張), Wang (王) and Su (蘇) -- were each given four and a half years.

The court said that Peng and Su rented factory space in New Taipei, Hsinchu and Taoyuan to produce ketamine at the behest of an organized crime group led by a man known only as "Brother Hong (宏哥)."

The lab in New Taipei began making ketamine at the end of last year, with Peng leading drug production assisted by Chang, Wang and Su, the court said.

The verdict is subject to appeal.

Meanwhile, Hsinchu prosecutors, who opened the probe into the ketamine manufacturing operation, said they would continue to work with police to determine the identity of Brother Hong, his involvement in the case and his whereabouts.