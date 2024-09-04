30 locations searched in Chinese corporate espionage probe

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) The Investigation Bureau said on Tuesday they conducted searches at 30 locations and questioned 65 individuals last month as part of a probe into corporate espionage by Chinese companies.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Justice's Investigation Bureau on Tuesday, more than 135 investigators conducted searches from August 19 to 30 at locations related to eight Chinese companies suspected of illegal activities.

The bureau said they mobilized investigators from their Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung and Hsinchu field offices alongside personnel from the Taipei, New Taipei, Shilin and Hsinchu district prosecutors offices for the coordinated operation.

The bureau accused these Chinese companies, some of which received state funding from the Chinese government, of engaging in "deceptive practices" such as using front companies and false information to engage in corporate espionage and illegal talent poaching in Taiwan's high-tech industry.

The eight Chinese companies named by the Investigation Bureau were iCommsemi (Shenzhen), Shanghai New Vision Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Nanjing Aviacomm Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Emotibot (Shanghai), Tongfang Co., Ltd., Chengdu Analog Circuit Technology Inc. (Actt), NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd., and Hestia Power (Shanghai).

The Investigation Bureau claimed that the actions of these companies "impacted Taiwan's industrial competitiveness."

The investigation is ongoing.