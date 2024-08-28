Hot weather to continue through coming week

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 28 (CNA) Taiwan's hot weather will continue the rest of the week due to a Pacific Ocean high pressure system and southwesterly winds, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecast Wednesday, while issuing heat warnings for 14 cities and counties.

The agency issued an orange heat warning for Pingtung and Taitung counties, indicating they could see highs of 36 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

It also issued a yellow heat alert for Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung cities as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, Yilan, and Hualien counties, indicating a high of 36 degrees for a single day.

Temperature-wise, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius are forecast around Taiwan in the next few days, according to the CWA.

The agency predicted brief sporadic showers for central and southern Taiwan, while thunderstorms are likely to occur in the afternoon, accompanied by severe weather conditions, such as sudden downpours, lightning, and strong winds.

Overall, however, the Pacific high pressure system means Taiwan will see hot weather with a low chance of rainfall, the CWA said.

The seasonal southwesterly winds are also behind the hot weather, bringing warm and humid air from the south, it said.

On Wednesday, highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius are forecast in Taiwan, with highs of 37 degrees likely in some parts of Greater Taipei.

In the afternoon, mountainous areas around the island are expected to see brief thundershowers that could last into the night.

Meanwhile, the CWA said there was a possibility of localized fog or low clouds affecting visibility in the outlying Kinmen and Lienchiang (Matsu) counties from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

It suggested that travelers between Taiwan and the islands keep track of their flight information.