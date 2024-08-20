Substandard Japanese spice seized at border

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 20 (CNA) A batch of mini pepper packs imported by ZENSHO Taiwan Co., Ltd., owner of Japanese restaurant chains Sukiya and Hamasushi, has been seized at the border for failing inspections, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Tuesday.

The shipment totaled 10.8 kilograms and was found to contain 0.36 parts per million (ppm) of acetamiprid, a pesticide with a legal detection limit of 0.05ppm, as well as 0.08ppm of chlorpyrifos, a banned pesticide, according to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, the TFDA said.

TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said that the company's imports will now be subject to random inspections at an increased rate of 20-50 percent, as opposed to the original 2-10 percent.

Moreover, two shipments of dried chilli from China, both totaling 16,000kg, were seized after being found to contain 0.003ppm and 0.004ppm of fipronil residue, respectively. The legal detection limit for the pesticide is 0.002ppm, according to the TFDA.

A total of 78 batches of dried chilli from China have been inspected at the border over the past six months. Six of the batches did not meet Taiwanese standards, all containing excessive pesticide residue, Lin said.

Therefore, dried chilli imports from China will be subject to comprehensive monitoring for pesticides and Sudan dyes, and only allowed into the country if 100 percent compliant with Taiwan's regulations, from March 6, 2024 to March 5, 2025.

In addition, the TFDA also released information on 14 other shipments seized at the border for violations of Taiwan's standards, such as excessive pesticide residue, heavy metal toxins or additives.

(By Chen Chieh-ling and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/AW