Low-pressure system to bring rainfall to Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 18 (CNA) Parts of Taiwan should brace for afternoon showers on Sunday due to the development of a low-pressure belt, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The weather in Taiwan will be unstable under the influence of a large low-pressure system and southwesterly winds coupled with abundant moisture, the CWA forecast.

In the afternoon, there will be local brief thundershowers accompanied by lightning and strong wind gusts, and there is a chance of heavy rain in northern Taiwan and mountainous areas around Taiwan.

In the evening, southwesterly winds will strengthen, with increased moisture, and there may be brief heavy rain in southern Taiwan, the CWA said.

Temperature-wise, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius are forecast for areas in the western half of Taiwan on Sunday, while highs of 32-33 degrees are likely in the east.

People are advised to stay hydrated while going out in the hot and muggy weather forecast during the day.

Meanwhile, the CWA reminded people that attention should be paid to soft soil or rocks, slippery ground, landslides and rockfalls in mountainous areas as there have been a lot of earthquakes in Taiwan recently and rainfall is prone to occur.

In addition, due to the influence of southwesterly winds, strong gusts are likely to occur in the open coastal areas of Orchid Island, Green Island and Hengchun Peninsula.

From Sunday evening, there will also be strong gusts in the open coastal areas from Taoyuan to Miaoli, according to the CWA.

Also Sunday, meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said that the large low-pressure circulation is expected to dissipate on Monday and Tuesday but the seasonal southwesterly winds will pass through Taiwan during the period.

He advised people to be alert to severe weather conditions, such as lightning, strong winds, and sudden downpours.

The expert projected that the summer weather pattern will return from Wednesday to Saturday, as a high-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean is expected to strengthen, likely bringing sunny and hot conditions to all areas around Taiwan.