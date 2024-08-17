Social media hackers target Taiwan military in disinformation drive: Investigation Bureau

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) Taiwan's national security faces new threats from overseas as several hacked social media accounts were found being used to spread disinformation about its military, and some of the messages sent were widely shared by over 150 Facebook fan pages, according to the Investigation Bureau.

The newly identified cyber operatives hacked into some of Taiwan's Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as connected surveillance cameras and facial recognition systems, and gained access to social media accounts on platforms such as Dcard and PTT, the bureau said in a statement issued on Saturday.

These operations differ from traditional methods of manipulating public opinion through Chinese-managed fan pages, it added.

They caught the Investigation Bureau's attention following an article posted on Dcard on May 23, titled "As an airman, I have no intent to renew my contract."

The author of the article, identified by Dcard as an abnormal account, claimed that he had held his pilot wings for 14 years but was tired of the sacrifices he had made and had no intention of renewing his contract for another five years in the Air Force.

"I plan to join a civil aviation company and spend more time with my family to compensate for what I have sacrificed in the military," the author wrote.

So far, the article has received nearly 3,500 likes and over 1,200 comments, including a popular comment reads: "No need to tolerate emotional blackmail. It's natural to leave a bad environment for a better place."

Meanwhile, a PTT account named "ss900287" posted an article on May 24 titled "Why are even airmen not willing to do it anymore?" It included a photo link that purportedly showed a list of retired military pilots applying for jobs at China Airlines in 2024.

Overseas cyber operatives who pretended to be Taiwanese military pilots or airline company staff published a series of disinformation, which was shared by 170 abnormal Facebook fan pages under their control and tricked netizens into sharing them despite the Air Force Headquarters' clarifications, the bureau explained.

The bureau said foreign cyber armies used complex methods to mask their identities and origins.

In response to this threat, the bureau is working to identify and report these rogue accounts and pages to social media platforms for removal. It also urged the public to enhance the security of their internet-connected devices by using strong passwords and regularly updating them.

Additionally, the bureau reminded citizens of the importance of fact-checking before sharing information, to avoid unintentionally spreading falsehoods.