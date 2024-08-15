Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off northeastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 5:06 p.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The earthquake occurred offshore, 38.3 kilometers south-southheast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 9 kilometers, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Yilan County, where it measured a "weak 5" on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The temblor recorded an intensity of 4 in parts of Hualien, Taoyuan and New Taipei, and 3 in parts of Taichung, Nantou, Taipei, Hsinchu and Miaoli, according to CWA data.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.