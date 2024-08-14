Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 set to open in 2027: Operator

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The third terminal being constructed at Taoyuan International Airport is scheduled to open in 2027, the airport operator said Wednesday.

The NT$128.3 billion (US$3.97 billion) project is 42.3 percent complete, with its north concourse set to be operational by mid-2025, Taoyuan International Airport Corp. told reporters during an on-site inspection tour.

Meanwhile, the main hall and south concourse are slated to open by 2027, allowing the terminal to handle 45 million passengers annually, the company said.

Currently, 10 of 16 concrete columns, each standing 20 meters tall and weighing 203 tons, have been installed in the terminal, with construction of the glass curtain walls and jet bridges in the north concourse also underway, the company explained.

The company added it is also considering constructing either a satellite concourse or a fourth terminal between the airport's current north runway and the new third runway.