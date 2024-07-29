1 Taiwanese, 2 Thai nationals held for cross-border drug trafficking

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, July 29 (CNA) One Taiwanese man and two Thai nationals are being held for allegedly attempting to smuggle illegal drugs with an estimated street value of NT$2.1 billion (US$64 million) into Taiwan, Taiwanese law enforcement authorities said Monday.

Taichung prosecutor Wu Sheng-feng (吳昇峰) said at a press conference that a Taiwan national surnamed Hsiao (蕭), 32, and two accomplices from Thailand -- identified as Panna, 33, and Kaewsuk, 31 -- are being held at the Taichung Detention Center.

The three were indicted for attempting to bring 525 kilograms of category 2 narcotic amphetamine and category 3 drug ketamine into Taiwan, in contravention of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, on July 15, Wu said.

Minister of Justice Cheng Ming-chien (鄭銘謙), Taiwan High Prosecutors Office Chief Prosecutor Chang Tou-hui (張斗輝), and Investigation Bureau Director-General Chen Pai-li (陳白立) were also present at the news event, held at the Taichung Detector Dog Breeding and Training Center, to mark the breaking of the high-profile case.

The 317 kg of amphetamine and 208 kg of ketamine were hidden in a container ship importing furniture from Laem Chabang in Thailand and seized in early March by Taichung Customs agents when inspecting the cargo, according to investigators.

The two Thai suspects were targeted by a cross-agency task force after the ship entered Taichung Port and arrested when picking up the cargo at a warehouse in the port.

Information from their cellphones and bank transactions led to the subsequent detention of Hsiao, who was arrested at Taoyuan International Airport when returning from China in late March, investigators said, adding that they believe the three belong to an international drug trafficking ring.

The case is being tried by the Taichung District Court.