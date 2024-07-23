Taiwan reports 1st case of botulism in 4 years: CDC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 23 (CNA) Taiwan's first case of botulism in four years was reported on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The case involves a woman in her 50s from southern Taiwan who exhibited symptoms including diarrhea, drooping eyelids, and difficulty swallowing, speaking, and breathing.

CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said that the woman, who has a history of chronic illness, began experiencing neurological symptoms on July 13 and was admitted to the emergency department and subsequently to the intensive care unit (ICU)that day.

The physician logged the case the next day, and testing confirmed the diagnosis on July 19. The patient continues to receive treatment in the intensive care unit.

Lo explained that it is suspected that the patient consumed expired steamed buns on the first day of illness, although they would not be considered a likely cause.

Lo added that it has been difficult to obtain the patient's dietary history because she is experiencing muscle weakness and requires intubation.

CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Kuo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) noted that botulism is classified as a Category 4 notifiable infectious disease.

CDC data shows the last botulism case was reported in Taiwan in 2020. Between 2015 and 2020 sporadic cases were reported, with a maximum of six in one year.

CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said that the source of the contamination is still being investigated because it has not yet been possible to obtain food samples from the woman to test.

The most common source of botulism is consuming food contaminated with botulinum toxin. This often happens due to improper food handling or preservation, for example of homemade pickled foods or canned goods.

Botulinum toxin is heat-sensitive and can be destroyed if boiled at 100 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes.

Lin reminded the public that homemade pickled foods should be thoroughly heated before consumption to ensure food safety. Vacuum-sealed products should be stored in the refrigerator as directed. Canned goods with swollen lids or an unusual odor after opening should not be consumed.

Symptoms of botulism typically appear 12 to 72 hours after consuming, with the earliest in two hours and the latest in eight days.

If not treated promptly, botulism can have a fatality rate of 30 to 60 percent. Lin called on people to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as gastrointestinal distress, fatigue, blurred vision, dilated pupils, drooping eyelids, or weakness of limbs to ensure timely treatment.