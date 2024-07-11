Court orders detention of ex-vice premier over corruption allegations

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 11 (CNA) The Taoyuan District Court on Thursday decided to detain former Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), who is being investigated for alleged corruption while serving as Taoyuan mayor from December 2014 to December 2022, and hold him incommunicado.

The district court made the ruling during a bail hearing after prosecutors appealed its bail ruling twice.

Cheng was released on bail of NT$5 million (US$154,057) last Saturday. However, after prosecutors lodged an appeal, the High Court on Monday revoked the original ruling and ordered the Taoyuan District Court to hold another bail hearing.

On Tuesday, the district court granted bail to Cheng a second time after again rejecting a detention request from prosecutors.

Cheng was released by the district court for a second time on increased bail of NT$12 million (including the previous NT$5 million) after paying an additional NT$7 million late Tuesday.

Prosecutors appealed the ruling at the bail hearing.

After the ruling, the Democratic Progressive Party's Anti Corruption Committee announced that Cheng's party membership will be suspended for three years starting Friday.

Meanwhile, Cheng's lawyer said they would appeal the decision.