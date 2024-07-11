Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Court orders detention of ex-vice premier over corruption allegations

07/11/2024 07:34 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Former Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (front, right) arrives at the Taoyuan District Court on Thursday. CNA photo July 11, 2024
Former Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (front, right) arrives at the Taoyuan District Court on Thursday. CNA photo July 11, 2024

Taipei, July 11 (CNA) The Taoyuan District Court on Thursday decided to detain former Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), who is being investigated for alleged corruption while serving as Taoyuan mayor from December 2014 to December 2022, and hold him incommunicado.

The district court made the ruling during a bail hearing after prosecutors appealed its bail ruling twice.

Cheng was released on bail of NT$5 million (US$154,057) last Saturday. However, after prosecutors lodged an appeal, the High Court on Monday revoked the original ruling and ordered the Taoyuan District Court to hold another bail hearing.

On Tuesday, the district court granted bail to Cheng a second time after again rejecting a detention request from prosecutors.

Cheng was released by the district court for a second time on increased bail of NT$12 million (including the previous NT$5 million) after paying an additional NT$7 million late Tuesday.

Prosecutors appealed the ruling at the bail hearing.

After the ruling, the Democratic Progressive Party's Anti Corruption Committee announced that Cheng's party membership will be suspended for three years starting Friday.

Meanwhile, Cheng's lawyer said they would appeal the decision.

(By Yeh Chen and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.49