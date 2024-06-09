Heavy rain advisory issued for 12 cities, counties in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 9 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a heavy rain advisory on Sunday for 12 cities and counties across Taiwan due to a lingering weather front.

The CWA defines heavy rain as accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters or more within a 24-hour period, or 40 mm or more in an hour.

The administration said the front is currently located on the sea north of the country.

The advisory was issued at 11:25 a.m. on Sunday targeting mountainous areas in Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Yunlin and Chiayi counties.

The advisory also includes the cities of Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, along with Nantou and Pingtung counties.

Graphic: CWA

The CWA cautioned residents in Nantou and Taichung, as well as the southern and western parts of the island of the possibility of lightning and strong gusts of wind, as well as falling rocks and landslides in mountainous areas.

Moreover, a flash flood alert after heavy rain in the mountains was also issued upon the Toubiankeng River in Taichung, effective until 1:27 p.m. Members of the public are advised to stay away from the river and also refrain from activities such as fishing or playing in the water in this area.

Earlier Sunday, the CWA announced that with the strengthening effects of southwesterly winds, the weather front will continue to bring moisture across the country.

The administration also said Yilan could experience fog that is strong enough to affect visibility. Taiwan's outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands could also see foggy conditions with the same effect until Wednesday, it added.