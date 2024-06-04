Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

06/04/2024 10:37 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Rent-tier system for social housing unfair

@China Times: KMT lawmakers propose to maintain Control Yuan power but abolish the institution

@Liberty Times: KMT Pingtung city council speaker convicted of corruption

@Economic Daily News: AMD unveils new products, should benefit TSMC

@Commercial Times: AMD demonstrates its AI prowess

@Taipei Times: Koo to set up military technology unit

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.74