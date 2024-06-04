To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Rent-tier system for social housing unfair

@China Times: KMT lawmakers propose to maintain Control Yuan power but abolish the institution

@Liberty Times: KMT Pingtung city council speaker convicted of corruption

@Economic Daily News: AMD unveils new products, should benefit TSMC

@Commercial Times: AMD demonstrates its AI prowess

@Taipei Times: Koo to set up military technology unit

Enditem/ls