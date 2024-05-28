Significant rainfall benefits key southern Taiwan reservoirs: WRA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 28 (CNA) Significant rainfall early Tuesday raised water levels in key reservoirs across southern Taiwan, a drought-prone area of the country, the Water Resources Administration (WRA) said.

According to the WRA, Tsengwen Reservoir in Chiayi County, as well as Wu-shan-tou and Nanhwa reservoirs in Tainan, had reported daily rainfall totals of 125 millimeters, 72 mm and 125 mm, respectively, as of noon on Tuesday.

It was also the first time since Sept. 10, 2023 Tsengwen Reservoir recorded over 100 mm of rain in a single day, the WRA said.

The rain brought Tsengwen and Wu-shan-tou reservoirs a total of 237 million cubic meters of water, raising the water level to 34.93 percent of their joint capacity.

Meanwhile, the rain deposited 25.77 million cubic meters of water in Nanhwa Reservoir, bringing it up to 28.89 percent of its capacity, according to the WRA.

However, the overall benefits of the current weather front are still under evaluation, the WRA said.