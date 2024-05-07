Taiwan headline news
05/07/2024 10:18 AM
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Pegatron Corp. Chairman Tung Tzu-hsien urges shift to OL3 nuke power plants
@China Times: Strong U.S. dollar sparks Asian currencies war
@Liberty Times: MOFA to sue Legislator Hsu Chiao-hsin over classified information leak
@Economic Daily News: Taiex ends high on rotational buying from institutional buying
@Commercial Times: Taiex set to hit new high following rally of stocks across board
@Taipei Times: Taiwan can be regional leader: Hsiao
