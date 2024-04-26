Heavy rain advisory issued for 11 cities and counties

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a heavy rain advisory for 11 cities and counties across Taiwan, cautioning residents in those areas to be prepared for dramatic changes in the weather.

Heavy rain, defined as more than 80 mm of accumulated rainfall within 24 hours or 40 mm within an hour, is expected in Taoyuan, Hsinchu City and County, Miaoli County, Chiayi City and County, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung County, Nantou County, and the outlying Penghu County, the CWA said.

The weather agency also noted the possibility of thunder and gusts as well as falling rocks and landslides in mountainous areas, while also warning that flooding could occur in low-lying areas.

To mitigate possible flooding near the Bazhang and Chilan rivers in Chiayi County, the Fifth River Management Branch under the Water Resources Agency has elevated 1,363 meters of riverbank, removed about 260,000 cubic meters of earth around the confluence, and installed mobile water pumps in flood-prone areas.

Temperatures are expected to range from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius during the day, according to the CWA.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration (updated at 3:50 p.m.

The thunderstorms accompanying the weather front have replenished the Tsengwen Reservoir, the largest reservoir in southern Taiwan, and the Wushantou Reservoir with about 1.6 million metric tons of water since 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Southern Region Water Resources Branch, the two reservoirs now hold a total of 233.82 million metric tons of water as of 9 a.m. Friday, collectively reaching 40.09 percent capacity.

Additionally, approximately 160 metric tons of rainfall have poured into the Nanhwa Reservoir, which provides water for domestic and industrial use in Tainan. This influx has brought the reservoir's capacity to 26.25 percent, or 23.49 million metric tons, as of 9 a.m.

Earlier Friday, the weather front brought a thunderstorm to Penghu County, leading to the temporary suspension of operations at the local airport and affecting five inbound and three outbound flights.

Operations at the Penghu Airport were temporarily halted due to inclement weather from 8:13 a.m. to 9:05 a.m., the airport reported. Flights resumed departing and arriving immediately afterward.

(By Chang Jung-hsiang, Tsai Chih-ming, Yu Hsiao-han, and Chao Yen-hsiang) Enditem/kb