Earthquakes of magnitude 6, 6.3 strike eastern Taiwan

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) Two earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and 6.3 struck central Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 2:26 a.m. and 2:32 a.m. Wednesday, respectively, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the magnitude 6.0 temblor was located off Hualien coast in the Pacific Ocean, 29.9 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 10 km, CWA data showed.

The temblor's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien County, where it measured a 5- on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The earthquake was soon followed by a bigger magnitude 6.3 quake. Its epicenter was located in Hualien's Shoufeng Township, 17.2 km south southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 5.5 km, according to the weather agency.

The quake's intensity was highest in Hualien County, where it measured 5-.