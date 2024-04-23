Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Earthquakes of magnitude 6, 6.3 strike eastern Taiwan

04/23/2024 03:36 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) Two earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and 6.3 struck central Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 2:26 a.m. and 2:32 a.m. Wednesday, respectively, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the magnitude 6.0 temblor was located off Hualien coast in the Pacific Ocean, 29.9 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 10 km, CWA data showed.

The temblor's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien County, where it measured a 5- on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The earthquake was soon followed by a bigger magnitude 6.3 quake. Its epicenter was located in Hualien's Shoufeng Township, 17.2 km south southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 5.5 km, according to the weather agency.

The quake's intensity was highest in Hualien County, where it measured 5-.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.56