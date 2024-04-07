Greek national leads 11 tourists to safety following Hualien earthquake
Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Greek national Dimitris Belbas became a hero after he guided 11 individuals to safety following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on April 3.
Belbas, along with two family members, was hiking in Taroko Gorge when the earthquake struck, leaving them and nine other tourists stranded on the Baiyang Trail because of landslides, according to the rescue team.
The man, later identified as the son-in-law of the former Taiwanese ambassador to New Zealand, Tsai Erh-huang (蔡爾晃), helped six adults climb over the rubble to safety.
Belbas later informed the police that a family of five remained trapped in the national park and subsequently joined the Seventh Special Police Corps of the National Police Agency to aid in the rescue effort.
In video footage released by the corps, Belbas and other rescuers were seen using a rope ladder to escort the family, including three children, to safety.
After their rescue, family members shed tears of gratitude as they hugged Belbas, who has participated in rescue operations before.
Related News
April 7
● First group comprising 44 people evacuated from quake-hit Tianxiang
● Filipino envoy visits Hualien, expresses Manila's sympathy over quake
April 6
● Turkish team set to help boost quake rescue efforts: Minister
● Bolivia expressing concern to China over Taiwan quake 'serious mistake': MOFA
April 5
● Earthquake survivor's horrifying account: Rocks falling like bullets
● Aftershocks showing signs of moderation following major quake: CWA
April 4
● Over 360 aftershocks strike Taiwan following magnitude 7.2 quake
● More than 70% of TSMC equipment back online after major quake in Taiwan
April 3
● Taiwan earthquake island's strongest in 25 years: CWA
● Major earthquake shakes Taiwan, causing landslides, partial building collapse
- Society
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan04/07/2024 07:43 PM
- Society
Taiwan's agriculture losses from quake top NT$76 million, all in Hualien04/07/2024 07:20 PM
- Society
Greek national leads 11 tourists to safety following Hualien earthquake04/07/2024 07:00 PM
- Politics
Filipino envoy visits Hualien, expresses Manila's sympathy over quake04/07/2024 06:21 PM
- Society
Two more Taipei restaurants closed due to suspected food poisoning04/07/2024 06:04 PM