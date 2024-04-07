Greek national leads 11 tourists to safety following Hualien earthquake

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Greek national Dimitris Belbas became a hero after he guided 11 individuals to safety following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on April 3.

Belbas, along with two family members, was hiking in Taroko Gorge when the earthquake struck, leaving them and nine other tourists stranded on the Baiyang Trail because of landslides, according to the rescue team.

The man, later identified as the son-in-law of the former Taiwanese ambassador to New Zealand, Tsai Erh-huang (蔡爾晃), helped six adults climb over the rubble to safety.

Belbas later informed the police that a family of five remained trapped in the national park and subsequently joined the Seventh Special Police Corps of the National Police Agency to aid in the rescue effort.

In video footage released by the corps, Belbas and other rescuers were seen using a rope ladder to escort the family, including three children, to safety.

After their rescue, family members shed tears of gratitude as they hugged Belbas, who has participated in rescue operations before.

(By Lee Hsien-feng and Lee Hsin-Yin) Enditem/kb

Photo courtesy of the Seventh Special Police Corps April 7, 2024

