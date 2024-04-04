Local, central governments set up earthquake aid accounts

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 4 (CNA) Designated accounts have been set up by the Hualien County government and the Ministry of Health and Welfare for private donations to help with disaster relief of the Hualien earthquake.

According to the ministry's news release, people can donate via the following channels:

1. Money transfer

Domestic donations:

Account name: 財團法人賑災基金會

Bank Name: 土地銀行長春分行 (code: 005)

Account No.: 102-005-19895-7

Overseas donations:

SWIFT Code:「LBOTTWTP102」

Name:「Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief」

Bank Name:「Land Bank of Taiwan Changchuen Branch」

Address:「No.156 Changchuen Road. Taipei 104 Taiwan」

2. Fundraising platform

Wabay https://wabay.tw/projects/0403twhl_earthquake?locale=zh-TW Donations are free of handling fees except for those made at convenience store kiosks.

3. LinePay

Click on the "Donations" button, and choose the "0403 Hualien Earthquake Fundraising Program" (0403 花蓮震災募款專案).

The latter two channels will be open from 7 p.m. Thursday. Donations will be accepted until May 3.

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said at a Central Emergency Operation Center conference Thursday that the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics has allocated NT$300 million (US$9,366,144) to the Hualien County government for disaster relief.

The county was officially declared a disaster area Wednesday, meaning residents can apply for state financial aid, Chen said.

In addition, income received by affected residents taking up temporary employment because of the earthquake will also be tax-exempt, Chen said.

A Silks Place Taroko Hotel minibus is smashed by fallen rocks. Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 4, 2024

Chen, along with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President as well as President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), have also pledged to donate a month's salary each.

The Ministry of Finance said Thursday it would lead 12 government-owned businesses to donate a total of NT$21 million to fulfill corporate social responsibilities.

Quanta Computer Inc. and Fubon Financial Holdings also respectively announced plans to donate NT$50 million for earthquake relief.

In addition, Gaming company Wanin International Co. said it would donate NT$20 million to the government-designated account, while Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp., and passive component provider Yageo Corp. pledged to donate NT$10 million and NT$6 million, respectively.

A maintenance crew inspects Central Cross-lsland Highway on foot, as it is littered with fallen rocks. Photo courtesy of Highway Bureau April 4, 2024

Overseas companies such as Kura Sushi Asia Co. said it would donate NT$2 million to assist with rescue and restorations and e-commerce company Coupang said it would provide aid worth NT$2 million.

Convenience store chains FamilyMart and 7-Eleven are also supporting World Vision Taiwan's rescue program by opening donation channels in their respective mobile phone Apps.

Meanwhile, Japanese rock band leader Yoshiki announced on social media that he had donated 10 million yen (US$65,903) to the Taiwanese Red Cross organization.

On Wednesday, Hon Hai Technology Group founder Terry Gou's (郭台銘) YongLin Foundation pledged to donate NT$60 million once designated relief accounts are announced.

A YongLin spokesperson told CNA Thursday that the foundation has begun the process of transferring the funds to the Hualien County government and hopes to complete the transaction by Monday.

An underground parking lot located in New Taipei's Tucheng District is structurally damaged from the earthquake that hit Wednesday. CNA photo April 4, 2024

Also on Wednesday, Cathay Financial Holdings also announced their plan to donate a total of NT$30 million, while Shin Kong Financial Holdings announced to donate NT$10 million through its subsidiaries, with NT$6 million assigned to the Hualien County government.

As of 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Wednesday's magnitude 7.2 earthquake has killed at least 10 and injured 1,067, while 660 others remain stranded due to road damage, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.