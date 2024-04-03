To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

LIVE

Taiwan has been hit by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake off its eastern coast. The entire island was given a good shake, with some severe damage already reported in Hualien County.



We will be providing live updates here on the earthquake and its impact for the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

● Major earthquake shakes Taiwan, causing landslides, partial building collapse

● Taiwan earthquake island's strongest in 25 years: CWA

13:17 p.m.

Further update on casualties

Hualien County has been hit the hardest by the earthquake. At least 44 people there have been injured and the four deaths recorded in Taiwan also occurred in Hualien County.

Three of deaths were hikers who were struck by falling rocks on the Dekalun Trail at the entry to Taroko Gorge, including the two earlier found without any vital signs.

The other was a truck driver who was injured when falling rocks struck his truck near the Daqingshui Tunnel on the Suhua Highway.

Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 3, 2024

Vehicles hit by falling rocks on a county road in Miaoli County Wednesday. CNA photo April 3, 2024

12:56 p.m.

Still some households without power

According to Taiwan's state-run utility, a total of 354,534 households lost power after the earthquake hit Taiwan, but 95 percent of them, or 342,968 households, have had their power restored as of 11:30 a.m. A total of 11,566 households remain without power. It did not say where those households were located.

Daqingshui Tunnel. Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 3, 2024

Latest injury tally

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit Taiwan on Wednesday has left four people dead and 57 injured as of 12 noon, according to the latest figures complied by the Central Emergency Operation Center.

East Coast road closings

Falling rocks have blocked both northbound and southbound traffic on Provincial Highway 11, also known as the Hualien-Taitung Coastal Highway, shutting down sections of the roadway.

Most of the new and old Suhua Highway have been shut down as well because of landslides and rockslides. The section from Suao to Chongde on Provincial Highway 9 (the new highway) and from Suao to Daqingshui on Provincial Highway 9D (the old highway) are currently closed to traffic.

The section from Dayuling to Taroko on the Central Cross-Island Highway (Provincial Highway 8) is also closed to traffic.

Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 3, 2024

12:21 p.m.

2 Taroko Gorge hikers without signs of life

Three hikers trapped on the Dekalun Trail at the entrance to Taroko Gorge have been rescued but two were found without vital signs after being hit by falling rocks on the trail.

The Taroko National Park administration said many roads within the park have been cut off, with many people unable to get into or out of the park, including those who have parked near or are hiking on trails, including the Shakadeng trail.

Photo courtesy of Taroko National Park Headquarters April 3, 2024

Taipei school cancellations

As of 11:30 a.m., a total of six schools in Taipei have canceled classes, according to Taipei's Department of Education of the Taipei City Government, including Da-an Vocational High School and Taipei JingMei Girls High School. Of the six, the Affiliated Senior High School of National Taiwan Normal University sent some students home because some of its buildings were found to be damaged.

The education department said schools can decide on their own whether to stop classes if necessary.

12:06 a.m.

Greater Taipei MRT system update

Though most of the main Taipei Metro has returned to normal, there are still sections of the circular line in the Taipei suburbs where service remains suspended.

The New Taipei Metro department said some of the track on the Taipei Circular line between Zhongyuan Station and Jingan Station was knocked out of alignment because of the earthquake. Trains in transit during the earthquake stopped automatically let passengers out safely, and the circular line remains suspended until all safety checks have been completed, the department said.

A section of the Circular Line (Yellow Line) in New Taipei's Zhonghe District. CNA photo April 3, 2024

A section of the Circular Line (Yellow Line) in New Taipei's Zhonghe District. CNA photo April 3, 2024

A section of the Circular Line (Yellow Line) in New Taipei's Zhonghe District. CNA photo April 3, 2024

11:56 a.m.

Damaged buildings in National Hualien Girls' High School

Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 3, 2024

Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 3, 2024

Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 3, 2024

11:46 a.m.

New Taipei: Person trapped in Zhonghe warehouse rescued

Wednesday's earthquake brought down a warehouse in Zhonghe District in New Taipei City. The city's fire department said it was informed of the collapse of the warehouse on Liancheng Road at 8:08 a.m. and rescued four people. The last person was freed at around 11 a.m. after being trapped for hours.

Another building on Antai Road in New Taipei's Xindian saw its foundation sink due to the earthquake. The fire department said a total of 12 people have been rescued, and nobody was injured.

A man is rescued from the collapsed site in New Taipei Wednesday. CNA photo April 3, 2024

11:41 a.m.

Taoyuan airport update

The Taoyuan International Airport Corporation said it has suspended its in-town check-in service at the Taoyuan Airport MRT A1 Taipei Main Station and A3 New Taipei Industrial Park stations, as MRT service remains spotty, with trains running at slower than normal speeds.

Taipei Metro update

The Taipei Metro system's Wenhu Line (Brown Line), which was temporarily out of service due to the earthquake, returned to service at 9:58 a.m. Service on all of the other lines returned to normal at 9:02 a.m.

TSMC update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, has suspended the operations of some of its production lines and evacuated some of its workers in its facilities located in the Hsinchu Science Park.

11:12 a.m.

Two buildings in downtown Hualien City partially collapsed and tilted as a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, including one in which the residents remain trapped.

Rescue operations are ongoing after local firefighters and police rushed to the scene on the intersection of Zhongshan and Chongqing roads.

Aftershocks have continued during the rescue process, causing nearby residents to flee their homes and stay outside.

Hualien County

A security guard checks the Liberty Square arch after bricks falling from it in Taipei Wednesday. CNA photo April 3, 2024

Image taken from Central Weather Administration website

Taipei, April 3 (CNA) A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean, 25.0 kilometers south-southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 15.5 km, according to the administration's Seismology Center.

The CWA said the strong quake has caused changes in water levels off the coast.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien, where it measured a 6+ on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale, the CWA said.

An intensity level of 5+ was reported in Yilan County in the northeast and in Miaoli County in the north, while 5- was reported in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County in the north, Taichung City, Changhua County and Nantou County in central Taiwan, the CWA added.

People around Taiwan felt the intensity of the strong earthquake.

Due to the temblor, metro systems in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung have been suspended and the suspension is expected to last 40 to 60 minutes.

Image taken from Central Weather Administration website