Taiwan's reservoirs down to 3 months' water supply: Agency
Taipei, March 28 (CNA) The Water Resources Agency (WRA) reported Thursday that reservoirs in Taiwan currently only have just over three months' supply of water, which prompted a call by Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) for tighter conservation efforts.
After receiving the WRA report at a Cabinet meeting, Chen said climate change research has indicated that Taiwan will experience longer periods without rain, although some downpours will be more intense, according to Cabinet spokesman Lin Tze-luen (林子倫).
As such, the WRA should continue its efforts to improve the water distribution network and develop more water supply sources, particularly in the western half of the country, Lin cited Chen as saying, at a press conference.
Chen also called on the agency to improve water management and conservation in the agricultural sector, as part of the effort to make Taiwan's water supply more stable and resilient, Lin said.
According to WRA data, agriculture typically accounts for around 70 percent of water usage in Taiwan, while domestic consumption accounts for 20 percent, and industry 10 percent.
In its report Thursday, the WRA said that the volume of rainwater collected in reservoirs around Taiwan so far this year was only 30-60 percent of the typical average.
The WRA said that since last October, it has been promoting various mitigation measures, including a voluntary 6 percent reduction in water consumption by many industrial users, more frequent cloud seeding, improved irrigation techniques, and weekly reviews of reservoir outflows.
Since then, the measures have saved some 840 million metric tons of water overall -- equivalent to the capacity of four Shimen Reservoirs -- and has helped the country through this year's dry season, the agency said in its report.
In terms of the current water situation, the agency reported that Taiwan is now in the latter half of the dry season and has only about three months' supply of water left in its reservoirs.
However, given the uncertainty of spring rain patterns and the high demand for water during the heading stage of grain crops like rice, wheat and corn, the water supply levels must be closely monitored, particularly at the Shimen, Baoshan, Yongheshan and Liyutan reservoirs in the north of the country, the report said.
Currently, those reservoirs are at 30.7 percent, 33.29 percent, 56.82 percent and 35.23 percent of capacity, respectively, WRA data shows.
Earlier this month, the WRA raised its drought monitoring signal for Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli and Taichung, from a blue light to a green light, reminding people to conserve water.
Under the agency's five color-based signals, a blue light means a normal water supply, while green signals a tight water supply. Yellow, orange, and red lights indicate water shortages and a need for increasingly severe water rationing measures.
- Society
Tests on deceased in Taipei food poisoning case finds Bongkrekic acid03/28/2024 11:05 PM
- Society
5 people remain in critical condition due to food poisoning in Taipei03/28/2024 10:13 PM
- Culture
Harvard Film Archive to hold event honoring Taiwan director Edward Yang03/28/2024 09:52 PM
- Sports
Turnout for CPBL pre-season games nearly triples03/28/2024 09:31 PM
- Society
Three staff members at food poisoning restaurant banned from leaving Taiwan03/28/2024 09:12 PM