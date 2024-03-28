Man arrested after firing shots inside lobby of Digital Ministry

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 28 (CNA) An armed man who fired shots after breaking into the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) office in Taipei on Thursday morning, injuring no one, has been arrested, according to MODA and the city's police department.

According to MODA, the man entered the first-floor lobby of the ministry on Yanping S. Road, in Taipei's Zhongzheng District, at around 10 a.m. and began shouting anti-government slogans.

He then fired shots from a gun he was carrying, which shattered the glass of the ministry's main entrance and damaged an adjacent wall, but did not cause any injuries, the ministry said.

The man later attempted to go upstairs towards the ministry's offices but was blocked by security guards. Soon after, police arrived at the scene and arrested him, it said.

In a separate statement, the Taipei City Police Department said it received a call about an armed intruder at the ministry at 10:21 a.m., and immediately dispatched officers to the scene.

Upon arriving, officers arrested the suspect, a man in his 50s surnamed Chang (張), and seized a handgun and a long-barreled gun from him.

Police have since cordoned off the area and taken the suspect for questioning, the department said.

Several media outlets have reported that the man fired three shots from the long-barred gun inside the ministry, but those details have yet to be confirmed by the police.