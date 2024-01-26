Taiwan state-owned utility evaluates water price adjustments

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, Jan. 26 (CNA) Taiwan Water Corp. (TWC) Chairperson Lee Jia-rong (李嘉榮) on Friday said the state-owned utility is evaluating the potential adjustment of water prices in Taiwan, a measure that if approved would likely target heavy users.

At an event held in Taichung to celebrate TWC's 50th anniversary, Lee made the remarks when asked if water prices could rise for the first time in 30 years.

The utility is looking to expand its existing four-tier pricing system to a six or seven-tier system, meaning that bills will be progressively higher as water usage increases, he said.

As of Aug. 9, 2023, the rates imposed by TWC are NT$7.35, NT$9.45, NT$11.55 or NT$12.075 per cubic meter of water, depending on the volume of water used and if the bill is issued monthly or bimonthly.

Users who consume 50 cubic meters of water or less per month, which is roughly 92 percent of all users, will not see much of a change, Lee said, indicating that if anything, the price they are charged could fall.

Currently, most users pay NT$200 (US$6.4) to NT$300 per month, and could see a price cut of about 2 percent with the introduction of an expanded tier system, he said.

However, that would also mean heavier users see prices rise in line with their consumption level, Lee added.

Given that such an adjustment plan concerns people's livelihoods and the economic development of the country, there are certain to be many different opinions on the issue in society, Lee went on.

As a result, any water rate adjustments will have to be screened and approved by the Water Tariff Review Board under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, he said.

Later Friday, TWC released a press statement to clarify that Lee's comments on a possible adjustment to the existing four-tier pricing system reflect internal discussion at the company.

Currently there are no concrete plans, the company said, adding that TWC will weigh a range of factors, including commodity prices, the financial situation at TWC and stability of supply, before proposing a water rate adjustment plan.