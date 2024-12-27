Taiwanese semiconductor delegation visits Oman

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Cairo, Dec. 27 (CNA) A group of Taiwanese business representatives and university professors specializing in semiconductors and advanced technology visited Oman earlier this month to explore potential collaborations, according to the Taiwanese representative office in the Middle Eastern nation.

The delegation met with officials from the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the Oman Investment Authority during their six-day visit to discuss investment and cooperation in the field of semiconductors and artificial intelligence, the office said.

Chu Chun-yi (朱俊儀), deputy counselor of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Oman, said the Middle Eastern nation, a major producer of petroleum and natural gas, had launched "Oman Vision 2040," a national development blueprint with a focus on technology and innovation.

The group, which began their trip on Dec. 15, also visited several universities, including the National University of Science and Technology, the German University of Technology (GUtech) and the University of Nizwa, the office said.

According to the office, the delegation included four professors from Minghsin University of Science and Technology in Hsinchu and representatives from four semiconductor supplies, namely ULVAC Taiwan Inc., MSScorps Co., LTD, eMemory Technology Inc. and Global Unichip Corp.

Chu noted that while the delegation was in Oman, a group of 22 students selected by Oman's technology ministry traveled to Taiwan for two weeks of training at a semiconductor workshop hosted by Minghsin and the National Chung Hsing University in Taichung.

Such exchanges, Chu continued, underscored Taiwan's role as a hub for global semiconductor development and talent incubation.