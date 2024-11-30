Taiwan sets medal record at 2024 Seoul International Invention Fair

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Seoul, Nov. 30 (CNA) A delegation of inventors from Taiwan won a total of 108 medals at the annual Seoul International Invention Fair, which ran from Nov. 27-30.

Led by the Taiwan Invention Association (TIA), the 220-strong Taiwanese delegation took 41 gold, 42 silver and 25 bronze medals at the event in South Korea.

Taiwan's inventors secured their record-breaking achievement in competition with over 500 entries from 32 countries.

Speaking with CNA, TIA chairperson Chang Chia-chu (張嘉菊) revealed that Taiwan has been one of the top two largest delegations to the annual invention event in recent years.

Chang said Taiwan submitted 112 inventions this year.

Of those inventors, several teams stood out, such as a student group from New Taipei's Linkou Junior High and Jiabao Elementary schools.

The team took home one gold, one silver and one bronze medal with a solution to the low water pressure flushing observed in many toilets in Taiwan.

Young inventors pose with their innovative toilet solution at a show booth. CNA photo Nov. 30, 2024

Smart medicine containers created by Keelung City's Mingchuan Junior High School. CNA photo Nov. 30, 2024

Other young teams included one from Keelung City's Mingchuan Junior High School whose four golds, four silvers and a bronze came from a wide range of ideas including a smart medicine container that reminds owners to take their pills.

The biggest medal winner of students from Taiwan was Taipei City University of Science and Technology, which won a total of 15 accolades for ideas ranging from artificial intelligence to industrial solutions.

Jamin Chen (陳志明), who teaches at the university's Department of Electrical Engineering, observed that the school is a regular participant at the fair, having attended for over a decade.