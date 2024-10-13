Digital ministry unveils government AI development plan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 13 (CNA) The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) has mapped out a 5-year strategic plan to promote the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in government as a tool to improve the efficiency of government operations, it said in a report, the contents of which were recently shared with reporters.

The plan is being submitted to the Executive Yuan for approval and is expected to be implemented from 2026, according to the ministry's written report slated to be delivered to a legislative committee meeting on Monday.

The government AI development strategic plan lays out five strategies. First, encourage government agencies to develop smart services, including building smart counters and smart secretaries, so people can apply for government services with the help of AI tools.

Second, build automated administrative services. The ministry said it will guide government agencies in the use of AI technology to assist public servants in routine and complex work, help with system construction and information security maintenance, and focus on case review or decision-making assistance in specific business areas.

Third, optimize AI models. The ministry said it aims to create government data fabric and use privacy enhancement technology to allow government data to be better transmitted and used across agencies while ensuring security and anonymity of sensitive data.

Fourth, create smart services that ensure digital inclusion and equal opportunity for all and take into account the need to protect the fair participation of vulnerable groups.

Fifth, establish an environment for AI applications. The MODA will establish a secure and compliant data sharing environment so various agencies can obtain required information safely and efficiently.

The ministry has also devised several complementary measures for the government AI development plan, including the development of an AI application manual for the public sector, with a Beta version of the manual to become available for trial use by government agencies before the end of this year.