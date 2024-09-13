AI-powered national wave forecasting system to launch by 2026

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) A national wave forecasting system utilizing high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is expected to be fully operational by 2026, covering 16 counties and cities, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said on Friday.

At present, 12 monitoring stations and several forecasting systems have been established at various counties and cities to improve recreational water-activity safety, according to the CWA.

Pilot programs are underway along the North Coast and at the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Areas, the CWA said.

The CWA said it has partnered with local research institutions to develop rip current monitoring and forecasting tools. Using AI, they are producing detailed wave forecasts to enhance the safety of coastal recreation and other operations, it added.

The CWA currently offers a range of sea condition forecasts, including nearshore tourism (beaches, fishing ports, surfing) and coastal forecasts for towns.

It also promotes sea science education and has created a sea conditions information platform (ocean.cwa.gov.tw), which offers services like navigation tide assistance, smart wind and wave routing, fishing ground forecasts, and coastal recreational risk assessments.