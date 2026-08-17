Taiwan choir wins golds at World Choir Games amid flag ban

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Helsingborg, Sweden, Aug. 17 (CNA) Taiwan's Nibun Chorus added two gold medals to its growing international tally at the 14th World Choir Games in Sweden, despite a dispute after organizers barred spectators from displaying the Republic of China (Taiwan) flag.

The incident occurred Saturday outside Helsingborg Concert Hall as the Indigenous choir warmed up for the mixed choirs competition.

A Swedish supporter, Jorgen Grugaard, was stopped by event staff after he unfurled a ROC flag while speaking with a CNA reporter.

Organizers also warned the reporter that press accreditation would be revoked if the flag appeared in news coverage.

They said the event follows the "Olympic model," under which Taiwanese teams compete as "Chinese Taipei" and the ROC flag is not permitted at competition venues.

Jorgen Grugaard. CNA photo Aug. 17, 2026

Grugaard, who visited Taipei this year for a Rotary International gathering, said he was disappointed by the restrictions.

He said he and many Swedes support Taiwan and had attended four of the choir's performances because they admired its presentation of Taiwan's diverse musical traditions.

Nibun vocal coach Hsu Chia-lun (許家倫) said the choir had complied with such rules since it began competing internationally in 2018.

World Choir Games organizer Interkultur declined to give an interview on the flag issue but provided a written statement, saying it has applied the same regulations since 2000.

The organization said its events are based on the "Olympic idea" and follow the International Olympic Committee's practice of using the name "Chinese Taipei" for Taiwan's participation, citing the 1979 Nagoya Resolution.

Interkultur said the convention was also based on an agreement involving the People's Republic of China and Chinese Taipei reached in Linz, Austria, in 2000.

Despite the controversy, the choir won gold in both the Contemporary Music and Mixed Choirs championship divisions with scores of 87.28 and 88.38, respectively.

The ensemble, made up of singers from Kaohsiung's rural Liouguei and Baolai districts, abandoned plans to wear formal suits and instead performed barefoot in traditional Bunun and Taivoan attire.

Conductor Chen Chun-chih (陳俊志) said the attire had become part of the choir's identity during its four performances in Sweden, giving members confidence and pride in representing Taiwan through music.

"We may not have a large budget for military procurement, but we have strong voices and wonderful music that can earn recognition for Taiwan," Chen said.

He added that the choir's performance had already earned invitations to give two ticketed concerts in Sweden.

The Nibun Chorus also faced political pressure at the 2025 Tokyo International Choir Competition, where its designation was changed from "Taiwan" to "Chinese Taipei" following protests from China. It nevertheless went on to win gold.

Taiwanese teams won a total of eight gold medals and one silver medal at this year's World Choir Games, which ran from Aug. 6-16.