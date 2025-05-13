To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Lai calls on Japan to take leading role on the world stage

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Describing Japan as a "powerful nation," President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) recently told a Japanese media outlet that he hoped Tokyo will play a bigger role on the world stage and enhance trade ties with Taipei by signing a trade deal.

In his first interview with Japanese media since taking office on May 2024 that was published Tuesday, Lai told Nikkei Asia that he wanted to continue to beef up Taiwan's relations with Japan as well as see Japan assert itself more globally.

"Japan is a powerful nation. I sincerely hope that Japan can take a leading role amid these changes in the international landscape," Lai said.

He also urged Japan to pursue a bilateral trade deal with Taiwan and to continue to support Taiwan's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade pact.

The CPTPP is one of the biggest trade blocs in the world, representing around 15 percent of the global economy. China applied to join the CPTPP in Sept. 16, 2021, roughly a week before Taiwan applied to join on Sept. 22 that same year.

It currently has 12 members -- Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam and the United Kingdom.

On cross-Taiwan Strait relations, Lai told the Japanese newspaper that China's ambition to annex Taiwan "has never wavered."

"Therefore, to defend democracy and sovereignty, protect our free and democratic system, and ensure the safety of our people's lives and property, Taiwan's choice is clear," he told Nikkei Asia.

Taiwan "must demonstrate the strength of deterrence to prevent China from making the wrong judgment," he said.

The president pledged, however, that "as long as China treats Taiwan with parity and dignity, Taiwan is willing to conduct exchanges and cooperate with China, and seek cross-strait peace and mutual prosperity."

Lai also told Nikkei Asia that Taiwan aims to work with countries around the world, including Japan, the U.S. and the Netherlands, to pursue his initiative of "global semiconductor supply chain partnerships for democracies."

"Japan has materials, equipment and technology, the U.S. has IC design and marketing, Taiwan has production and manufacturing, and the Netherlands excels in equipment," Lai said.