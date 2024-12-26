INTERVIEW/TSMC investment drives Kaohsiung's urban development: Mayor
Kaohsiung, Dec. 26 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) investment in Kaohsiung has played a key role in driving the city's urban development, according to Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁).
"TSMC's investment has been the engine powering Kaohsiung's transformation," Chen told CNA a recent interview.
Historically a heavy industrial city, Kaohsiung has leveraged TSMC's investment to drive the digital transformation of related industries, including steel and petrochemicals, according to Chen.
In recent years, the southern Taiwanese city has focused on enhancing infrastructure for water and electricity, talent development, and public services to ensure smoother operations for TSMC, Chen said.
TSMC plans to invest in five factories in Kaohsiung, with the first plant already equipped and expected to start mass production next year or early the following year -- six months ahead of schedule, Chen said.
He added that the second to fifth plants are progressing according to plan, as TSMC ramps up its production of high-end chips in both Kaohsiung and Hsinchu, in northern Taiwan.
To support this expansion, the city government has set up four water recycling plants to meet TSMC's demand for 110,000 to 120,000 tons of recycled water per day.
An ultra-high voltage substation and related feeder facilities have also been installed in the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park, where the TSMC facilities are located, to ensure stable power supply.
In addition, Kaohsiung is building a new provincial highway and interchanges connecting Freeway No. 1 to ensure the separation of large vehicles from regular traffic, enhancing efficiency and road safety.
TSMC's Kaohsiung plant enjoys a unique advantage in terms of its transportation network, Chen pointed out.
Compared to TSMC's other global production sites, the plant in Kaohsiung is positioned in the center of the city, making it the only TSMC plant in the world to be directly adjacent to the MRT, high-speed rail and freeway, he explained.
As a result, in the future semiconductor companies in Kaohsiung, Tainan, Chiayi and Pingtung will all be in close proximity, which will help drive industry integration, Chen said.
- Global human rights experts laud Taiwan's transitional justice effortsTwo former members of the defunct international human rights organization "Memorial" have commended Taiwan's work in the field of transitional justice, saying that its people's reflections on the issue have been "inspiring."12/14/2024 08:28 PM
- Czech Senate president calls for 'concrete results' from Taiwan tiesIn an exclusive interview with CNA, Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil said that "just visiting each other is not enough" and called for "real action" in strengthening ties between Taiwan and the Czech Republic.12/11/2024 06:37 PM
- Polish Senate deputy speaker calls on democratic partners to back TaiwanThe visiting deputy speaker of the Polish Senate Michał Kamiński has called on democratic partners to stand with Taiwan amid, what he called, a rising threat of totalitarianism.12/10/2024 08:48 PM
- Politics
TSMC investment drives Kaohsiung's urban development: Mayor12/26/2024 09:12 PM
- Cross-Strait
NIA stops 124 Chinese nationals from visiting Taiwan using forged documents12/26/2024 08:53 PM
- Politics
Presidential Office simulation shows need for better government coordination12/26/2024 08:40 PM
- Politics
Ko Wen-je's 10-year rise and fall in Taiwanese politics12/26/2024 08:13 PM
- Politics
Cabinet 'likely' to ask for Legislature revote on revenue allocation bill12/26/2024 08:03 PM